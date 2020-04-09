Couple takes re-save the date photo after wedding gets postponed

Like many other couples around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced one Laredo couple to postpone their wedding plans.

A lot of detail and planning goes into having the perfect wedding, but one Laredo couple never expected a pandemic would be the cause behind their dream day not happening.

Kiara Yanez and Rosendo Garcia were supposed to get married on April 4th but the pandemic prevented the couple from making it to the alter.

It was a heartbreaking decision for the couple, who has been together for 11 years and finally had set a date.

Once the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 continued, in mid-March the couple announced the postponement of their wedding.

Kiara says after many tears over the outcome, they decided not to be angry and instead laugh at the situation.

Kiara and Rosendo grabbed their nearest photographer, their six-year-old daughter and shot a "Resave the date" photoshoot.

They grabbed their face masks, toilet paper, and rubber gloves to announce their new wedding date and released the pictures on the weekend they should have been saying "I do."

The photos have gained attention on social media with hundreds of shares and comments.

The couple says they made the best of the situation and hope people can learn from them about how to keep faith during a hard time.

The future Mr. and Mrs. Garcias says this has only made their relationship stronger.