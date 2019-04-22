Couple ties the knot at an airport baggage claim

An Ohio couple who met at a baggage claim at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport 12 years ago held their wedding there Saturday afternoon.

It all started back in 2007 when Michelle Belleau had to pick up her boss' client Ron at the airport.

Michelle wasn't happy at the time, but those feelings of disdain quickly faded and before she knew it she was in love.

After they got engaged, Ron suggested they get married at the spot where it all started.

The new Mr. And Mrs. Ron Peterson says they plan to come back next year to celebrate their anniversary.

