Couple ties the knot on the bridge

While many were celebrating America’s independence, a different kind of celebration took place at Laredo’s port of entry.

A man and woman from different sides of the border saw fireworks as they tied the knot on the border.

Before the morning broke into Norma Valdez and Jorge Eduardo Triana tied the knot in a very unique way.

Norma is from Laredo and Jorge is from Tijuana, Mexico, the two have been together for nearly three years.

They met through their families and knew it was an instant connection.

Although their relationship was built over the phone, once he popped the question, he moved to be close to his future wife.

When the couple reached out to Ricardo Garcia, an ordained minister, he was instantly fascinated by the location of the ceremony.

Norma and Jorge say they will likely be celebrating their matrimony in Nuevo Laredo with a special dinner.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!