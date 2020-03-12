Couple wanted for animal cruelty arrested

A couple who was wanted for animal cruelty is caught by local authorities.

Laredo Police arrested 50-year-old Omar Aguilar and 33-year-old Priscilla Arlene Garcia.

The case was reported on February 2nd when Garcia contacted police alleging that her boyfriend failed to feed and care for a dog causing it to die.

When officers arrived at the 2800 block of Monterrey Street, they found the body of a white pit bull inside a blue recycle bin.

According to the report, the dog appeared to be extremely malnourished.

After a thorough investigation, it was discovered that both Aguilar and Garcia were responsible for the dog.

Both were arrested and charged with animal cruelty.