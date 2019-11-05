Off-sire court proceedings held to accommodate residents

Municipal Court Judge Jesus Dominguez is bringing the court to you, during the evening.

He will hold court proceedings in different areas throughout the city with evening hours to accommodate those who can't come in.

There is a total of four off-site court proceedings across Laredo, and the next one is coming up.

"We are getting closer to the people who have outstanding tickets,” said Judge Dominguez. “And what we want is for the people who do have outstanding warrants to please show up. Nobody will get arrested, and we will resolve whatever problem you may have."

For residents that live in district three and four, the next court proceeding will be close to you.

It will take place on Friday, November 8th from 2 to 7 p.p. at Haynes Recreation Center, located on 2102 Clarks Crossing Drive.

No one will be arrested for voluntarily making an appearance and making arrangements on pending cases.