It’s five o clock somewhere, especially when it’s National Beer Day.

Beer is one of the world’s oldest prepared beverages dating back to 9500 b-c.

There's also record of beer drinking in ancient Iraq and ancient Egypt.

These days, you've got lots of choices, everything from creative craft beers to classic brands.

They come light and refreshing to dark and hoppy.

No matter what your preference is today is the perfect day to enjoy a cold one.