Creative costumes take center stage at Mary Help

Superheroes, space aliens, jellybeans, and all sorts of creative costumes were on display at a local Catholic school.

On Thursday morning Mary Help of Christians School held celebrated Halloween by hosting a costume contest for all of its elementary and middle school students.

The competition was divided into groups and individual categories.

Over 100 students participated in the contest.

Students dressed as Toy Story characters, Batman, and even represented the weather.

Congratulations to all of the students and we hope they have a fun Halloween.