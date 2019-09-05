Crew reports multiple attempts to save 34 boat passengers

The crew of a scuba diving boat that sank off the coast of Southern California made several attempts to rescue the 34 people who were trapped by fire below decks and died, federal authorities said Thursday.

Orlando Aldana, 42, of Santa Barbara, lights candles in honor of the victims at the growing memorial for those caught in the fire on the Conception boat, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Santa Barbara, Calif. A fire raged through the boat carrying recreational scuba divers anchored near an island off the Southern California coast early Monday. (AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio)

All those lost in the Labor Day tragedy aboard the Conception were sleeping in a bunkroom below the main deck when fire broke out around 3 a.m. The captain and four crew members above survived, but none of them have spoken publicly about what happened.

The crew members told investigators in "very lengthy, detailed, comprehensive interviews" what Jennifer Homendy, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board, called "a harrowing story of the moments before the fire erupted on the vessel."

One said he awoke to a noise and saw flames "erupting" from the ship's galley below, Homendy said. He tried to get down a ladder, but flames had already engulfed it.

Crew members then jumped from the ship's bridge to its main deck — one breaking a leg in the effort — and tried to get through the double doors of the galley, under which the ship's 33 passengers and a 26-year-old crewmember slept.

With the galley's doors on fire, they then went around to the front of the vessel to try and get through windows but couldn't.

"At that point, due to heat, flames and smoke, the crew had to jump from the boat," Homendy said.

Two members jumped overboard and swam to the back of the vessel to retrieve a skiff and rescue the remaining crew. They steered the skiff to a boat anchored nearby and called for help and then returned to the Conception to see if they could rescue any survivors. None were found.

The 34 victims died after flames above deck blocked the one stairway and the hatch leading from sleeping bunks to the upper decks and gave those below virtually no chance of getting out, authorities have said.

One victim's body remained missing Thursday as federal investigators continued to interview the crew of the Conception.

Authorities said they are examining potential ignition sources of a deadly fire on the scuba diving boat, including electronics aboard the vessel. Investigators know photography equipment, batteries and other electronics were stored and plugged in on the Conception.

"We are not ruling anything out at this point," she said.

Homendy also said she had inspected a vessel similar to the Conception and was concerned about the accessibility of its emergency exit hatch and possible difficulties getting to safety.

The Conception had been in full compliance with Coast Guard regulations, officials said.

Also Thursday, the owners of the dive boat filed a lawsuit to avoid liability in the case.

Truth Aquatics Inc., which owned the Conception, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court under a pre-Civil War provision of maritime law that allows it to limit its liability. The lawsuit argues the company and owners Glen and Dana Fritzler made the boat seaworthy and the craft was properly manned and equipped.

The federal investigation continued as divers resumed a search for the last victim who remained missing. Divers have pulled 33 bodies from the seabed and the charred wreckage of the sunken, overturned boat.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom identified two of the victims as Adrian Dahood-Fritz and her husband Andrew Fritz. Dahood-Fritz had worked for the California Natural Resources Agency's Ocean Protection Council since April as a senior environmental scientist.

"Adrian led the state's efforts to manage California's network of marine protected areas, and she cared deeply about the ocean and biodiversity," Newsom said in a statement. "She embodied marine conservation and was a highly accomplished and respected scientific researcher."

The other victims included two high schoolers, a hairdresser, marine biologist, software engineers, special effects designer for Disney, nature photographer, nurse and family of five celebrating a birthday.

Their common love of scuba diving led them to the ruggedly beautiful coastline of the Channel Islands for a three-day excursion planned through Labor Day.

Five crew members, including the captain, were above deck and managed to escape. Officials said they expected to interview the captain Thursday.

The only crew member to die was Allie Kurtz, 26, who quit her corporate job at Paramount Pictures to work on dive boats. Kurtz, who grew up in Illinois, had recently been promoted to deckhand.

"Her love was just always, always the water," Kurtz's grandmother, Doris Lapporte, 71, said. "She would joke, 'I am going to be a pirate one day.'"

Four crew members were given tests for alcohol, which were negative, and all five survivors had drug tests and the results are pending, Homendy said.

The Conception wasn't required by federal regulations to have fire sprinklers aboard, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Other California divers have said Truth Aquatics, which owned the Conception, and its captains were very safety-conscious and the tragedy shocked the industry.

Cheryl Babineau, owner of Pro Scuba Dive Center in Scotts Valley, California, and a certified diver for 45 years, said boat passengers sometimes tune out when the captain and crewmembers review safety instructions for a dive trip. She expects that will change.

"I think now people will pay a lot more attention," she said.

The boat's owner and others were interviewed for hours as the National Transportation Safety Board investigated the fire, Homendy has said.

Those killed included Apple engineer Steve Salika and his wife, Diana Adamic, who went on the trip with their daughter Tia Salika to celebrate her 17th birthday, company senior vice president Deirdre O'Brien told The Mercury News newspaper. Apple colleague Dan Garcia joined them.

Tia was with Berenic Felipe, a fellow student at Pacific Collegiate Charter School in Santa Cruz, according to a letter sent to the school community obtained by NBC News.

Also aboard was visual effects designer Charles McIlvain, who was known for his work on films such as "Spider-Man" and "Green Lantern."

Lisa Fiedler was a 52-year-old hairdresser and photographer from Mill Valley, north of San Francisco, her mother, Nancy Fiedler, told San Francisco's ABC affiliate, KGO television.

San Francisco-based education platform Brilliant confirmed that senior software engineer Carrie McLaughlin and Kristian Takvam, vice president of engineering, were aboard.

Owner of dive boat where 34 died seeks to head off lawsuits

The owners of the dive boat where 34 people perished in a fire off Southern California filed a lawsuit Thursday to head off potentially costly litigation.

Truth Aquatics Inc., which owned the Conception, filed the action in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles under a pre-Civil War provision of maritime law that allows it to limit its liability.

No cause for the fire has been determined.

The time-tested legal maneuver has been successfully employed by owners of the Titanic and countless other crafts — some as small as Jet Skis — and was widely anticipated by maritime law experts. Still, the speed with which it was filed just three days after the deadly inferno Monday in which all passengers on the boat and one crew member died, struck observers as being in poor taste.

"Filing this quick is quite unusual," said Charles Naylor, who represents victims in maritime law cases. "Frankly, it just seems to disrespect their grief."

Professor Martin J. Davies, the maritime law director at Tulane University, said the cases always follow accidents at sea and always look bad, but are usually initiated by insurance companies to limit losses.

"It seems like a pretty heartless thing to do, but that's what always happens. They're just protecting their position," Davies said. "It produces very unpleasant results in dramatic cases like this one. ... The optics are awful."

The law has its origins in 18th century England and was designed to encourage the shipping business, Davies said. Every country with a shipping industry has something similar on the books. The U.S. law dates to 1851.

Anyone who can make a claim against the company will be served with notice the company is asserting it is not liable for damages and any victims will have a limited amount of time to challenge that claim.

In order to prevail, the company and owners Glen and Dana Fritzler have to show they were not at fault in the disaster.

They asserted in the suit that they "used reasonable care to make the Conception seaworthy, and she was, at all relevant times, tight, staunch, and strong, fully and properly manned, equipped and supplied and in all respects seaworthy and fit for the service in which she was engaged."

All of those who died were in a bunkroom below the main deck. Officials have said the 33 passengers and one crewmember had no ability to escape the flames. The captain and four crew members above survived, but none of them have spoken publicly about what happened.

Watson reported from San Diego. Associated Press writers John Antczak and John Rogers in Los Angeles and Janie Har in San Francisco, Amy Taxin in Santa Ana, California, and researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this story.

