Crews disinfect parks ahead of reopening

Starting Friday, many park gates are set to open. But before that happens, the City is making sure they are all squeaky clean.

City crews are hard at work, cutting the grass, deep cleaning bathrooms with disinfecting solution, and making sure the benches, water fountains and playground areas are spotless.



These preparations come after Governor Greg Abbott lifted COVID-19 mandates.



J.J. Gomez, the Laredo Parks and Leisure Department Director, says city parks and fields will open on May 1st but with some exceptions.

"So a congregation of no more than 4 people can be together. We are not opening up the basketball courts because then you have 5 or more people and it will defeat purpose."



The governor's order states people may engage in outdoor sports, provided that the sports do not include contact with other participants, and no more than four participants play the sport at any time.

"If you see the soccer goal with two or three kids kicking the ball around, we are ok with that. But once we see a team of 5 against 5, or 10 against 10 that is not allowed."



If you decide to visit a park you are still required to minimize in-person contact with people who are not from the same household.

Gomez says there will be staff looking out for that.

"Since the rec center is closed, they are going to be driving around checking up on the parks. So helping us enforce with the police to educate the public on what is and not allowed."

Officials had already allowed trails to reopen last week.

Gomez says the reopening of parks also include pocket parks, which are located throughout neighborhoods.

Despite the cleaning, it is still unclear if the public will be able to use the playgrounds.



During a media call today at noon, city officials stated they had not made a decision on that.