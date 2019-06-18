Crews work to restore 40-year-old pipes

If you have been driving around the streets of Laredo, you may have noticed crews hard at work.

City officials say crews are currently in the process of upgrading 40-year-old drainage pipes that have been in need of repairs for some time now.

Due to heavy traffic and time constraints, crews have decided that the best way to fix the issue was not to replace the pipes but to repair them to avoid street closures.

City officials are asking the public to keep an eye out on the crew who will be working closely along the highway.

The project will be done in two phases; the first phase will begin from Del Mar to Mall Del Norte.

The second will continue from the mall to Zacate Creek.

Officials say the project could possibly be done by the end of the year.