Crime Stoppers Most Wanted man captured by police

A man wanted for several thefts who was featured as Laredo Crime Stoppers Most Wanted is captured.

The Laredo Police Department's Auto Theft Task Force arrested 51-year-old Ramon Martinez for a case that stems back to 2018.

According to law enforcement, the cases involved several break ins that were reported at local hotels along San Bernardo and Santa Ursula Avenue.

Police say Martinez would allegedly break into tractor trailers and steal items such as electronics and GPS systems.

On August 13th, Laredo Police received information regarding Martinez’s whereabouts and were able to detain him and charge him with burglary of a vehicle.

He was taken to the county jail on a $58,000 bond.