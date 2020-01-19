Local family ladles out menudo during annual event

A competition that draws hundreds each year has only one requirement, come hungry!

For the past 25 years, the Crime Stoppers Menudo Bowl has cooks battling it out for the best menudo in town.

However, it's also a special time to reunite with others in the community.

From getting the spices ready, to stirring it just right.

More than 40 groups got up bright and early to try to win the coveted menudo bowl competition.

It's a competition that has the Contreras Family busy at work.

Although they have been competing in the Menudo Bowl for nearly a decade, this year is extremely special for them.

Cindy Contreras says this is the first year competing as Contreras Cooks.

Before they were sponsored by another competing team, but this time they decided to branch off on their own.

With their eye on the prize, they know that patience is key to cooking it just right and it was the patriarch of the Candelario Contreras that started the tradition.

Cindy says they started doing it for fun and they started to see that they were good at what they did so they stuck to it.

The family of chefs says if you missed them at this year's bowl, don't worry they will be back next year.

All of the proceeds from the event will go back to the Crime Stoppers organization to help offer reward money for those who call in to report the crimes.