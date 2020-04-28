Crime Stoppers mourning the loss of former board member

A local organization that seeks to keep our community safe is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Alberto Martinez

Alberto Martinez served on the Laredo Crime Stoppers Advisory Board for over 20 years before he retired in 2017.

He served two tours during the Vietnam War and once he returned he started his career in law enforcement with the Laredo Police Department.

Martinez was crucial in building the current partnership between the local law enforcement agencies and Crime Stoppers.

Patty Valero with Crime Stoppers says the organization is very saddened to hear about his passing.

Martinez was essential to the Crime Stoppers community as he participated in fundraising events such as the Menudo Bowl and brought awareness to Crime Stoppers within the Laredo Community with award-winning PSAs.