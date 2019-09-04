Crime Stoppers searching for culprits who vandalized office

An organization that helps the community report crimes anonymously is now turning to the public for help after they were hit by vandals.

Laredo Crime Stoppers says their main office was vandalized on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, employees say they opened the door and found broken glass scattered from the windows.

Crime Stoppers immediately contacted police to report the incident.

Patricia Valero with Crime Stoppers says she glanced around to see if there was anybody in the building and found rocks on the floor.

Authorities say they are currently looking at security cameras in the building to identify the culprits.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call 727-TIPS.