Crime Stoppers tip leads to drug arrest

On Friday, the Laredo Police Department executed a search warrant at the 300 block of Houston St.

The search warrant is the result of an investigation into the possible street level selling of narcotics based on information on tips send to the Laredo Crime Stoppers hotline.

During the execution of the search warrant inside a home officers located Christopher Alberto Rodriguez, 29.

Officers found inside the home, a syringe with heroin and a separate dose of heroin on a table top along with other drug paraphernalia.

Rodriguez was then arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

He booked and processed at the Webb County Jail and is held on no bond.

