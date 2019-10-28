Crime Stoppers to host Pre-Halloween Party at Texas Roadhouse

A local organization is teaming up with a Texas-based steakhouse to give the kids some early treats before Halloween.

Laredo Crime Stoppers is joining forces with Texas Roadhouse to give children a Pre-Halloween celebration.

Trick or treaters will not only get a chance to get some candy but also take part in some fun activities and even face painting.

Crime Stoppers will also speak to the kids about the importance of Halloween safety.

Best of all kids can get a free meal with the purchase of one adult entrée.

The event starts today at 4 p.m. and goes all the way to 9 p.m.