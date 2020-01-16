Crime Stoppers whips up a bowl of Menudo

Laredo Crime Stoppers is gearing up for one of its biggest fundraisers!

Every year, local businesses and families come together to put their menudo recipe to the test.

It’s not just about Menudo, the event will also have plenty of live entertainment and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The Contreras Family is just one of the many teams that will be competing in the event.

They decided to get up bright and early to show just what goes into that tasty hot soup that we call menudo.

The 25th annual Menudo Bowl will be held Saturday, January 18th. Gates will open at 10 a.m. at Life Downs.

The money raised from this event will go towards rewards for those who give anonymous tips to the organization.