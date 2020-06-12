Crime fighting database proves useful to LPD

A crime fighting tool from the Department of Justice is paying off in a big way.

The National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, or NIBIN, is a specialized database that contains digital images of recovered shell casings, bullet remains, and other pieces of evidence and stores them for investigators to compare, similar to fingerprints and DNA.

The Laredo Police Department got this tool a year ago and says it's helped them immensely in their work.



Recently, 19-year-old Mario Salazar was indicted with the help of the NIBIN system.

"In this particular case with Mr. Salazar, they had such a case," said Investigator Joe Baeza. "There was a shooting at a location, they were able to go, collect casings, bring those casings back to the department. We're able to image it, and make those connections with a firearm that belonged to him, and so this is why we are at this point now."

Other members of local law enforcement have access to this database, including the Webb County Sheriff's Office.