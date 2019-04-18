Crime gangs block Nuevo Laredo roads

It was a tense day for motorists across the border in Nuevo Laredo.

According to witnesses, several parts of the city were blocked off by crime gangs using heavy trucks and other such vehicles.

Commonly used streets were blocked off including Colosio Boulevard, the national highway, as well as roads leading up to the airport.

Other parts of town saw abandoned and even burned out vehicles.

At one point, a Mexican Marine helicopter could be seen patrolling the skies over the border.

As of now, no word yet from official sources as to what happened.

