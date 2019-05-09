Critically acclaimed film director speaks during TAMIU graduation ceremony

Our local university celebrated another record break year for the number of graduates.

Alfonso Gomez-Rejon

Close to 800 TAMIU candidates for graduation sported their cap and gown on Wednesday.

The graduation event took place on Wednesday at the Sames Auto Arena.

This year’s commencement speaker was Laredo-born and critically acclaimed film director and TV producer Alfonso Gomez-Rejon who directed “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”.

The university’s spring commencement celebrated the achievements of students ranging in Bachelor’s, Masters and Doctoral Degrees.