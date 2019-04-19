Crosswalk spelling error goes viral

A spelling mishap in Florida is proving everyone that “pobody is nerfect”.

A school in Doral, Florida is wrapping up construction and ironically, somewhere along the lines workers misspelled the word school and put "scohol" instead.

The embarrassing error went viral and people have been seen taking selfies next to the street.

Once the city of Doral saw the viral post, they took to Twitter saying they are working on correcting it immediately.

The crosswalk has since been repainted.

