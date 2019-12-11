Crunch Fitness hosting Give a Fit Toy Drive

With the end of the year just around the corner, many might be looking to start their New Year’s Resolution.

If getting shape is one of your resolutions, a local fitness center is giving you the chance to get active for a worthy cause.

Crunch Fitness is one of the most affordable gyms in Laredo. Not only do they have workout equipment, they also have several fitness classes.

The gym has decided to give back to the community by hosting a “Give a Fit” toy drive.

This Saturday, the gym is inviting members and non-members to a Zumba and Spinathon where anyone can take part with just the simple donation of an unwrapped toy.

These donations will go to local children in need, so they can have a present to unwrap on Christmas morning.

The Spinathon will start at 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the Zumbathon will start at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Crunch is located at 6415 Polaris Drive right behind the arena.

For more information, you can call 712-2828.