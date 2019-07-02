Crystal meth seized in area traffic stop

On Saturday June 29, Webb County Sheriff’ Office deputies made a traffic stop on a maroon color Toyota Camry traveling Eastbound on Highway 359.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and lead officers on a chase.

The vehicle came to a stop at the dead end of Camino Nuevo off of Hwy 359 where the driver fled the scene running into the brush.

With the assistance of Department of Public Safety and a Custom Border Patrol helicopter, deputies were able to find and detain the driver who was identified as Ervin Torres, 31.

Deputies discovered several pounds of crystal meth inside the trunk of the vehicle, with an estimated street value of $42,000.

The Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrived on scene to conduct an investigation and during the investigation, Torres stated to investigators that he was on his way to deliver the narcotics at a location on Hwy 359.

Torres was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and evading arrest.

He was remanded to the Webb County Jail in lieu of a $25,500 bond.

The investigation continues.

“I am extremely proud of my narcotics unit for the recent drug seizures. We have deterred and disrupted street level drug offenders as well as transnational crime organizations,” said Sheriff Martin Cuellar.

