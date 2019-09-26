Cub Scouts gearing up for 2019 Fall Family Campout

With the month of October less than a week away, the local Cub Scouts are looking to host an event to kick off the Halloween season.

The Cub Scouts are gearing up to host its 2019 Fall Family Campout.

Registered Cub Scouts and their family members can both take part in outdoor activities such as a pumpkin carving contest, hiking and archery.

The Cubs Scouts program does a lot for our youth by allowing them to develop outdoor skills.

The program is open to both boys and girls from kinder to fifth grade.

The event will take place on October 18th to the 19th over at Camp Huisache located on Highway 59 & Henry Cuellar Dr.

For more information on the event or recruitment, you can call 956-791-0154.