Cuellar Elementary School celebrates 20th anniversary

A local school is celebrating 20 years of accomplishments with current and former staff.

It was an exciting morning at Cuellar Elementary School as former principals, assistant principals, staff members, United ISD representatives, as well as Congressman Henry Cuellar came together to commemorate the milestone.

In order to remember the important day, Cuellar elementary principal Andrea Sanchez says they put together a time capsule that the students were able to contribute to.

"To help commemorate the 20 years, but also attempt to symbolize what's been going on in these times, a lot of what our grade levels chose to do was put in memorabilia that shows how we are an a campus and our six distinctions,” Sanchez said. “We were very successful last year and a lot of our students wanted to celebrate that.”

The celebration was made extra special with a visit from the San Antonio Spurs Coyote and a performance from the Trautmann Middle School mariachi band.