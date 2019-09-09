Cuellar Elementary students learn Magic of Storytelling

A group of local elementary students were treated to a magical reading courtesy of your good neighbor station.

KGNS News Today anchors Max Fernandez and Elizabeth Millner visited Henry Cuellar Elementary on Monday morning to read to the students.

It was all part of the Magic of Storytelling initiative which partners with KGNS and Disney in contributing books to local elementary schools.

The nation-wide initiative promotes the importance of reading to young students while also giving back to the schools.

A total of 100 books were donated to Ryan along with three other LISD campus libraries.

Over a million books have been donated to kids in need across the country.