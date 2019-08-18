Cuellar Elementary students meet school namesake

It’s not everyday kids at school get to meet and speak to the namesake of their school, but that’s exactly what happened at Henry Cuellar Elementary on Friday.

Congressman Henry Cuellar took time from his busy schedule to spend the day with students with the overall theme, the importance of an education and attending class every day.

While he was visiting, Cuellar was also able to meet with teachers and staff, including Mr. Luis Rios, the school's security guard who was part of the first graduating class of Cuellar Elementary 20 years ago back in 1999.

Students say they were excited to meet the person their school was named after.