Cuellar denies allegations of Koch Brothers funds

The race for the District 28 seat in congress is heating up between Jessica Cisneros and incumbent Henry Cuellar.

Accusations of outside money have been made against both Cisneros and Congressman Cuellar with the candidate getting help from Justice Democrats, the group that backed several notable liberal figures such as Alexandria Ocasio Cortez into the national spotlight.

Cuellar on the other hand has been endorsed by speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and in a seemingly unimaginable twist, possibly the Libre Initiative, a network backed by the ultra-conservative Koch Brothers.

According to an article in the Dallas Morning News, Cuellar got an endorsement from them last week which was something denounced by "The Invisible Project," a progressive group.

We caught up with the Congressman about this detail. He says he has not gotten money from them.

"I don't know what they're doing," said Cuellar. "I've not received that donation, but look, the socialists, the people that are complaining about this, are people that don't see the way we ought to be working in Washington. I'm a Democrat. I will work with the other party to get it done. The reason 98.6% of their money comes outside of my district because you have this far left radical socialist party that don't want to see Democrats and republicans working together. Those people that are running against me, they call themselves 'Democrats,' but they're socialists. They ought to run under the socialist party. Point blank. That's what they ought to. So they are attacking simply because, as a Democrat, I work with both Democrats and Republicans."

Cuellar went on to say that while he has not received any campaign contributions from the Koch Brothers, he would accept their support because they own a refinery in the state of Texas and Cuellar backs the energy industry.