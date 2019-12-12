Cuellar speaks out about federal judge’s ruling to block funds for wall

In a Department of Defense memo obtained by NBC News, the Pentagon's inspector general will review if military deployments to the southern border were legal.

This comes after a federal judge rules to block the use of military construction funds for the president's border wall.

Since 2018, questions began to loom over what the exact role the U.S. Military would play at the southern border.

According to Congressman Henry Cuellar, their job is not to guard the U.S. Mexico border.

On Tuesday, it was revealed the Pentagon's inspector general will open a review into the legality of military deployment to the border as well as the type of activities the troops were doing, the training they receive and the cost of the deployments.

According to Congressman Henry Cuellar, the military is not using any weapons to secure the border but instead, they are putting up barbed wire and providing support services to members of the Department of Homeland Security.

Although he did not mention how much, Cuellar says it is very expensive for the military to be present at the border.

The Pentagon inspector general review comes after a federal judge in Texas blocked the use of military construction funds for the president's border wall.

Something that Cuellar says the president could appeal.

Cuellar says, "I assume that the Trump Administration will appeal that to the fifth circuit, we'll see what the fifth circuit says but I agree with the judge. You know I sit on the defense appropriations well actually Homeland appropriations if we put money for defense it's for the purpose, defense and not to be diverted to build a wall."

Back in September, Defense Secretary Mark Esper authorized diverting $3.6 billion to finance 11 wall projects on the southern border.

The Pentagon funds were in addition to the 1.3 billion already allotted to the project by Congress.

President Trump declared a national emergency in order to access the money.

Tuesday's ruling regarding the border wall does not apply to counter-drug and treasury forfeiture funding that has been designated for the construction of the wall.