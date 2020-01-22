Cuervos MC hosting Pups & Bikes event

A local biker club that helps find homes for lost pets is inviting the community to take part in a supply drive this weekend.

The group Cuervos MC will be hosting its second annual pet supply drive called Pups &Bikes this Saturday.

The club has decided to team up with the Paws on Board Rescue and support group to try and bring awareness to the importance of pet adoption.

Both groups have joined forces in finding forever homes for these loving animals that they find wandering the streets.

Organizers want to encourage animal lovers to adopt instead of shop and open their loving hearts to a furry friend and provide them a warm home.

The drive will take place on Saturday, January 25th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jett Bowl North.

Organizers say they are accepting kitty litter, animal shirts or sweaters, blankets, and dog or cat food.

Any donation can go a long way.