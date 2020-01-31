Culinary class students communicate through sign language

The lack of hearing isn't stopping a group of teenagers from accomplishing their dreams.

When it came time to compete and work as a team, they took on the challenge, proving they can accomplish anything possible.

It's the sound of food mixing in metal bowls that fills the kitchen air at the Cigarroa High culinary class, but the usual chatter is replaced with silence.

What these students lack in one sense, hearing, they dominate in another: taste.

“We as a deaf mute community, we don't like to be considered deaf mute,” signed senior Julian Vazquez. “We like to use the capital D in deaf because we are not mute. We can laugh, we can yell, we can talk and we can do everything also. We can compete, we have many capabilities and it's not about what we can hear. We are just as smart as hearing people too. So that's very important to us.”

For the past four years, Julian has been part of the culinary team. Starting like everyone else, he worked from the ranks up.

“When I was a freshman, and then during my sophomore year, we did the simple tasks of cleaning and keeping up with the kitchen. As a junior, we went ahead and became servers. However as seniors, we were cooking and now we've taken the lead in this program to help ourselves become successful in the competition we were in.”

Julian and his friends have been together since elementary and they all communicate through sign language.

At the annual Iron Chef competition, the group’s refreshing grilled chicken with all the yummy greens won them the top prize.

“So the first thing that we did when the chicken was prepared and fillet, was add the chili power. We used olive oil to cover the chicken then we added the chili power. We brought it over to the fire, added a bit of water, sautéed it in the pan. That's how we prepared the chicken.”

However, not everyone on the team is like Julian and his friends. Karen Rangel is the president for the Culinary Arts and says it's been a journey learning from her classmates.

“We've worked with them for four years and we've learned different types of signing and how we can communicate with them.”

Just like any other team, it was all about communication to reach their goal.

“Working with them is regular like us, we've communicated and learned to sign different words. We also learned the alphabet.”

Although Julian isn't looking to make cooking his lifelong career, he says knowing how to move around the kitchen is just an advantage.

“I thought it would also be good for me to learn how to cook and be independent and cook for myself.”

Cigarroa High School has won the Iron Chef competition for five years in a row.