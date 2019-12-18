Customs and Border Protection catch man driving stolen car

A man is arrested at a port of entry after customs officials discovered he was driving a stolen vehicle.

Laredo Police arrested 38-year-old Luis Manuel Trinidad and charged him with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The incident happened on December 11th at the Border Crossing station at the 100 block of Convent when Customs and Border Protection encountered a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Dallas.

The Lexus was recovered by police and the case was turned over to the Auto Theft Task Force who determined there was sufficient evidence to secure an arrest warrant.