Customs and Border Protection celebrates 230th anniversary

A federal law enforcement agency that helps protect the country’s borders and ports of entry hit a huge milestone.

The men and women of Customs and Border Protection celebrated its 230th anniversary.

Over at the north station, a display was set up that included historical items that depict the agency throughout the decades.

From previous uniforms to old pictures of ports of entries and even an old inspector handbook were on display that provided a historical perspective of the agency.

A CBP representative shared some of the details behind the origin of the now Homeland Security branch.

The assistant director of field operations for border security Robert Fence says back then their primary mission was a collection of revenue under the department of treasury.

After 9-11 the agency changed into a whole new entity.

Fun fact, some historical figures who were at some point part of customs include Alexander Hamilton, Nathaniel Hawthorne and even Moby Dick author Herman Melville.