Customs and Border Protection celebrates the expansion of bridge two

One of Laredo’s international bridges is receiving several state-of-the-art upgrades.

On Monday morning, U.S. Customs and Border Protection held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the Juarez-Lincoln expansion and modernization project.

The additions include the latest technology in regards to audio, as well as hundreds of surveillance cameras throughout the facility.

Customs and Border Protection is also looking into facial recognition technology for the near future.

Those in attendance were Congressman Henry Cuellar, Mayor Pete Saenz and GSA representatives.

