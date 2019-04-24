Customs and Border Protection conduct training exercise

Customs and Border Protection continues to prepare for the possible arrival of migrant groups.

On Tuesday at around noon, CBP officers conducted a safety drill at the International Bridge One.

The port of entry was closed beforehand, in order to conduct the training exercise.

Officers performed several of what appeared to be crowd control tactics using, smoke grenades and flash bangs.

Traffic was only disrupted for a short period of time and the bridge was re-opened at around 12:30 p.m.

