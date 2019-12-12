Customs and Border Protection looking to hire BP processing coordinators

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is offering a new position that would take care of the administrative tasks related to the processing of people brought in by Border Patrol agents.

State officials believe these new hires could potentially make our border safer.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says as a result of the large influx of migrants this past summer, about 40 percent of the Border Patrol agents on the southwest border were helping with the processing, transportation, feeding, and cleaning duties instead of working on frontlines.

This caused massive delays at ports of entry, costing the United States millions of dollars and jeopardizing national security.

The solution is to create a new position called the Border Patrol processing coordinator.

Their role would be taking on the responsibilities of transporting people and property as well as keep watch of those in custody in the hospitals.

Cuellar says CBP doesn’t want trained Border Patrol doing input information or humanitarian work in the area, they want them securing our border.

The processing coordinator serves three primary purposes.

One is to allow Border Patrol agents to focus on law enforcement duties.

Another is to provide an entry-level opportunity for future Border Patrol agents and provide a cost-effective processing of persons in Border Patrol custody.

Congressman Cuellar secured 10 million dollars in a spending bill to create and hire 200 additional Border Patrol processing coordinators.

The Border Patrol processing coordinator position is also available in El Paso, McAllen, and Yuma, Arizona.

Federal employees who have been let go or had their positions eliminated may also be eligible.