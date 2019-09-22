Customs and Border Protection officers back at their home ports

After several months of temporary deployment to another part of the U.S.-Mexico border, the men and women in blue are back.

If you recall, Customs and Border Protection officers were reassigned to other parts of the country in preparation of the massive group of migrants that were expected in California.

According to Congressman Henry Cuellar, the estimated 750 agents, of which 300 are from the Laredo field office, are back at their home ports as of Sunday.

Congressman Cuellar went on to thank Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan as well as other customs officials to enable to return of the CBP officers at the home ports.

Customs and Border Protection will continue to secure our ports of entry.