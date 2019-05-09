Customs and Border Protection re-routing bus traffic

Customs and Border Protection will be re-routing their bus traffic at bridge two.

With the ongoing construction of the new facilities at this port of entry, CBP will change the route of bus traffic through the bridge's western canopy.

The canopy area is equipped with large parking lanes for buses.

The passengers will be processed at a building there and they can meet up with their bus after the vehicle has been examined, and tourists permits issued.

The change will start Thursday until further notice.

