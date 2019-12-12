Customs and Border Protection reports a decrease in illegal border crossings

The men and women at the frontline of our border are seeing some significant changes in illegal crossings and drug seizures.

From October to November, U.S. Customs and Border Protection have seen the number of illegal border crossings go down, but there's been an increase in the interception of drugs.

Locally, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that from the month of October to November of 2019, there was a 12 percent decrease in border crossings.

That number being more than 3,000 apprehensions.

"Recent domestic policy initiatives and international agreements have resulted in a decrease in more than 19 percent since the height of the crisis in May,” said Joel Martinez. “As you recall, in May we were in the throes of the humanitarian crisis where we saw over 8,000 apprehensions."

Although this is good news, Laredo sector Border Patrol Chief Deputy Joel Martinez says there's a concern over the 10 percent increase in drug interceptions.

In October they stopped over 3,000 pounds of drugs from entering into the country.

"I attribute that to us not being in the throes of humanitarian crisis because now we can actually focus on our primary mission, which is homeland security, border security."

Martinez attributes the shift to news policies like the Migrant Protection Protocol.

"That has really taken that magnet away from people risking their lives and coming across. Now they know they can't stay. They return them back to Mexico. That's been a huge win for us as far as getting that pull factor away."

The shifts proves to him that there are things that need to be changed in the law to ensure that these numbers continue to decrease.

The agency says the more than 3,000 arrests in November are made up of 89 percent single adults 8 percent unaccompanied children, and 3 percent of family units.

The Laredo Border Patrol sector leads the nation in immigrant deaths because many of them try hiding in stash houses or trailers rather than turning themselves in.