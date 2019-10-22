Customs and Border Protection seize $2.3 million dollars of hard narcotics

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers went four for four over the weekend and seized a total of $2.3 million dollars of drugs at a Laredo port of entry.

The first incident happened on Saturday at the Gateway to the America’s bridge when officers found liquid meth inside the gas tank of a 2006 Volkswagen Toureg.

The second seizure happened on October 19th at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when officers found over 12 pounds of cocaine hidden in a Ford Explorer.

The third incident happened at the same bridge on October 18th; officers found 4 pounds of heroin and 2.3 pounds of cocaine during an examination of bus passengers.

And during the last seizure, officers confiscated nearly 20 pounds of cocaine and five pounds of heroin from a Chevy Spark.

In all four cases, two men and two women were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security.