Customs and Border Protection seize 37 pounds of cocaine

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized nearly $300,000 dollars of drugs at a Laredo port of entry.

The seizure happened on Tuesday, September 3rd officers at the World Trade Bridge referred a 2018 Kenworth Tractor to secondary inspection.

Officers say the vehicle was driven by a 28-year-old Mexican Citizen from Nuevo Laredo.

During a non-intrusive scan of the driver’s vehicle, officers discovered 14 packages of cocaine.

The cocaine weighed about 37 pounds and had an estimated street value of $287,980.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the tractor and the case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security for further investigation.