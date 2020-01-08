Customs and Border Protection seizes over half a million dollars of drugs

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over half a million dollars’ worth of illegal narcotics at a Laredo port of entry over the weekend.

Both seizures happened on Friday, January 3rd at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when officers referred a 2001 Ford Expedition to secondary inspection. During a non-intrusive inspection, officers found 11 packages containing 25 pounds of alleged cocaine.

Later that day, officers referred a Chevrolet Silverado to secondary inspection where they found 15 packages containing 40 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $505,240.

Both of the drivers were arrested and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.