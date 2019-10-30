Customs and Border Protection to take part in annual Breast Cancer Walk

As we look to wrap up the month of October, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers will be taking part in their annual Breast Cancer Awareness event.

Breast cancer survivors and CBP staff will walk from the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge to San Agustin Plaza and back to raise public awareness on breast cancer.

The event is a way to stand by those who have lost their battle the disease and those who are still fighting.

The event will take place at 9 a.m. this morning at bridge two.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has continued this tradition for many years.

