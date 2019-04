Customs and Border Protection officials say they are seeing more people trying to bring in prohibited items at our ports of entry.

CBP says they are mostly seeing produce being brought in without declaration.

Which includes about 1,600 mangos, 150 plums and also about 110 pounds in pork.

These items are actually banned due to potential insect risks associated with them.

Fines for trying to bring in these foods can go up to about $6,500.