Customs discovers almost $2 million worth of meth

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seize nearly $2 million worth of methamphetamine at a Laredo port of entry.

The seizure occurred on Sunday when a CBP officer at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge referred a Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 30-year-old male Mexican citizen for a secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a canine and non-intrusive imaging inspection and discovered a total of 68 packages containing 98 pounds of alleged meth.

“Drug trafficking organizations are persistent in their attempts to smuggle hard narcotics into the United States," said Port Director Gregory Alvarez, Laredo Port of Entry. "Through hard work and vigilance we will continue to intercept these dangerous drugs at our port of entry before they can harm our communities."

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $1,965,000.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. The driver was arrested and the case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.