Customs officer allegedly killed his wife and boys before ending his life

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG/CNN) - Authorities are releasing details in a triple murder suicide in Florida.

Police found four family members dead at an Orange County, Fla., home in what they think is a murder-suicide. (Source: WKMG/CNN)

Police say a customs and border protection officer assigned to Orlando International Airport killed his family and then himself.

The bodies of a woman, two children and the suspect himself were discovered Thursday inside their Orange County home.

“Inside we found four deceased people. All have been shot,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

He said at 3 p.m. Thursday, deputies showed up to the house after coworkers of the man who lives inside were concerned he didn’t show up for work as a Customs and Border Protection officer.

“We were notified by Customs and Border Protection officers when they hadn’t heard from their employee. But in our own follow up, we found out that some of the family members had also not been seen,” Mina said.

He said their preliminary investigation suggests the man killed his family by shooting the woman and boys, one middle school age and the other in high school.

Some students said they knew the victims.

“He just touched me in every way and motivated me, and he was just a really good friend, very humble, very quiet," a boy named Fletcher said. "That’s what I liked about him.”

Detectives said evidence showed some of the family members had not been seen since last week.

Mina said his deputies had never been called to the home before in what he described as a quiet neighborhood.

“Our thoughts and prayers, our hearts go out to the family and friends of the deceased, just another tragedy in our community, and we wish this person would have reached out for help,” he said.

As of Thursday, authorities hadn’t released the identities of the suspect or the victims.

