‘Cute I am’: Hospital dresses up newborns like ‘Baby Yoda’ for the holidays

Some Pennsylvania babies are out-of-this-world adorable.

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital is dressing up newborns for the holidays with each baby donning a custom-knitted Christmas cap with green Yoda ears. (Source: WPXI, Cox, CNN)

The younglings also get onesies that read “Cute I am” or “Merry I must be.”

“It’s a holiday tradition here at Magee, dressing up our babies in the nursery in festive attire,” the hospital’s Facebook page said. “This year, these babies are out of this galaxy cute!

The caps are crocheted by a nurse who works at the hospital.

