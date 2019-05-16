Cycling community rides for fallen riders

The cycling community came together Wednesday afternoon to raise awareness of fallen cyclists during an annual event.

Many cyclists pedaled up and down the downtown area to promote the importance of bicycle safety during the Ride of Silence event.

The level of those who attended ranged from professional riders to casual cyclists.

During the event, many spoke about the importance of respecting road signs, bicycle lanes and slowing down.

The ride started at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo and finished at International Bridge II.