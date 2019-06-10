Driver's license recovery workshop taking place this weekend

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Details of a new initiative to help get your revoked driver’s license back will be announced on Monday. Best of all, the program won’t cost a dime.
The partnership between Municipal Court and Texas Rural Legal Aid calls for a free workshop that'll help you get back on the road legally.
At the workshop, staff will help you find a solution to your case.
The workshop is scheduled for Saturday, June 15th. If you are interested in taking advantage of the program, you must pre-register with the court.
Licenses will not be re-instated on site, but no arrests will be made.