Driver's license recovery workshop taking place this weekend

Details of a new initiative to help get your revoked driver’s license back will be announced on Monday. Best of all, the program won’t cost a dime.

The partnership between Municipal Court and Texas Rural Legal Aid calls for a free workshop that'll help you get back on the road legally.

At the workshop, staff will help you find a solution to your case.

The workshop is scheduled for Saturday, June 15th. If you are interested in taking advantage of the program, you must pre-register with the court.

Licenses will not be re-instated on site, but no arrests will be made.