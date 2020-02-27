DHS Deputy Secretary visits southern border

Department of Homeland Security acting deputy secretary Ken Cuccinelli was in the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday to discuss the latest on immigration as well as the policies in place which have reduced apprehension numbers nationwide.

Department of Homeland Security acting deputy secretary Ken Cuccinelli

Apprehension numbers have declined 75 percent from their peak last year and are at their lowest in two years.

Cuccinelli credits the "Remain in Mexico" program as well as DHS’ historic agreements with Central American countries, including Mexico, which he says has helped provide 60,000 immigrants seeking asylum with robust and timely due process through MPP.

Cuccinelli says that Mexico is doing more to help solve the border crisis than Congress.

The acting deputy secretary also provided a border wall update a key component in the president’s plan to drive down immigration, stating 126 miles of new border wall has been constructed with 213 miles under construction now and 414 miles in pre-construction, adding it's more than just a wall.